Apple TV+ has today announced a new podcast all about "a Milwaukee police officer and Playboy Club bunny" who was convicted for the murder of her husband's ex-wife. Run, Bambi, Run has two episodes available today with a new one arriving weekly.

The new podcast is hosted by journalist and author Vanessa Grigoriadis and is set to be the next big thing from Apple TV+ — except you won't be watching this one. You'll be listening.

Apple TV+ today announced the debut of the new Apple Original podcast "Run, Bambi, Run," releasing the first two episodes of the eight-part series. Hosted by journalist, author and Campside Media co-founder Vanessa Grigoriadis ("Chameleon: The Hollywood Con Queen"), "Run, Bambi, Run" investigates the real life story of Laurie "Bambi" Bembenek, a stunning 21-year-old Milwaukee police officer who was dubiously convicted of killing her new husband's ex-wife, before braving a daring escape as part of a years-long quest to clear her name.

Here's how the podcast's description explains what we can expect when we settle down to listen.

Laurie Bembenek was a Milwaukee police officer and Playboy Club bunny before being arrested for the murder of her husband's ex-wife, a crime she insisted she did not commit. Nicknamed "Bambi Bembenek," she became a tabloid fixation, a feminist cause célèbre and, after she escaped from prison, an American folk hero, though she was never exonerated. Journalist and Campside Media co-founder Vanessa Grigoriadis takes a fresh look at the case Diane Sawyer called the "most glamorous murder case of the 1980s."

The new podcast joins a growing number under the Apple TV+ brand including Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy and The Problem With Jon Stewart.

New episodes will debut every Monday and the podcast can be found via RSS or in the Apple Podcasts app.