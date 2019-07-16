In case you didn't know, today is World Emoji Day, and to celebrate the occasion, Apple unveiled all of the new emoji that will be coming to the iPhone in the fall.

In a major update to the Holding Hands emoji typically used to represent couples and relationships, users will now be able to select any combination of skin tone, in addition to gender, to personalize the people holding hands, opening up more than 75 possible combinations.

To celebrate World Emoji Day, Apple is previewing a selection of new emoji coming this fall, revealing the newest designs that bring even more diversity to the keyboard, alongside fun and exciting additions to popular categories of food, animals, activities and smiley faces.

Some of the other notable emoji are the sloth, flamingo, service dog, banjo, waffle, paraglider and a sleepy face. The latter one is definitely going to be a winner with a lot of people.

In total, there will be 59 new emoji available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch some time in the fall that will come out as part of the Unicode 12.0 update of approved emoji. Apple will either roll out the new emoji with the release of iOS 13 or wait for a subsequent update.

