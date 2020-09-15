At its September event today, Apple announced Family Setup, a new feature in watchOS 7 that will bring many of the features of Apple Watch to those in the household who do not have an iPhone.

Apple today announced Family Setup in watchOS 7, bringing the communication, health, fitness, and safety features of Apple Watch to kids and older family members of the household who do not have an iPhone. For the first time, Apple Watch can be set up through a parent's iPhone, so kids can connect with family and friends through phone calls and Messages, stay motivated with personalized Activity goals, and express their creativity through custom Memoji.

Family Setup makes it possible for the entire family to benefit from the important health and safety features of Apple Watch, like Emergency SOS, while Maps, Siri, Alarms, and the App Store provide greater independence without needing an iPhone. In addition, parents will have peace of mind knowing they can reach their child and identify their location, and that all personal data stays securely encrypted. With watchOS 7, the whole family can also take advantage of optimized features that enhance the overall Apple Watch experience.

Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, says that Family Sharing was built to help families "keep in touch with loved ones, be more active, and stay safe."

"For family members who do not have an iPhone, Apple Watch offers a remarkable set of features that can help them keep in touch with loved ones, be more active, and stay safe ... With Family Setup, we're thrilled to extend these features to the entire family, so everyone can gain more independence and live a healthier life."

According to Apple, parents will have full control in approving what contacts their kids can add to their Apple Watch, ensuring that they are communicating with known friends and family.

The new Memoji app on Apple Watch allows users to customize a Memoji that can be shared while messaging friends or displayed as a watch face. Parents have the ability to approve all contacts, so kids can safely use the communication features of Apple Watch.

Each person using an Apple Watch through Family Setup will have to have their own cellular plan, so check with your carrier to see how much adding an Apple Watch is. Apple is also rolling out a new service called Apple Cash Family that will allow parents to send their kids money to spend on their Apple Watch.

Kids and older family members of the household using Family Setup will have their own phone number through a separate cellular plan, and by using their own Apple ID, they can follow their schedule and family events using Calendar, learn to manage tasks with Reminders, view photo albums synced from a guardian's iPhone, and more.

Apple is also changing how Activity Rings are closed for kids on their Apple Watches. The watch will track Move minutes instead of burned calories, and the different exercises have also be optimized for kids.