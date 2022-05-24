Apple unveils new Pride Edition bands and watch faces

The company said it was proud of its long-running support for advocacy organizations, and that members and allies of the LGBTQ+ creative community "were inspired to deliver a new expression of pride through this unique design."

In celebration of Pride month this June, Apple is releasing two new Pride Edition bands with dynamic Pride watch faces in support of the global LGBTQ+ community and equality movement. This year's Pride Edition Sport Loop showcases a color gradient with the word "pride" woven directly into the band. Apple is also launching a new Shot on iPhone pride campaign on Instagram that captures the essence of artists and figures within the global LGBTQ+ community.

Apple has today released two new Apple Watch Pride bands and new watch faces in support of the LGBTQ+ community and Pride month.

There's a new Pride Edition Sport Loop and a new Nike Sport Loop in variations of the trademark rainbow colors.

New watch faces will be released later today on watchOS 8.6 according to the press release, although many already have access to them:

Apple is also premiering a new Shot on iPhone Pride campaign:

From Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco to Paulista Avenue in São Paulo, the Shot on iPhone pride campaign will showcase imagery from an illustrious group of intersectional creatives, celebrating present-day queer pioneers in places of historic significance to the LGBTQ+ movement. Coming soon to @apple on Instagram, the series will feature works from photographers Ryan McGinley at Stonewall Inn in New York; Evan Benally Atwood at Window Rock in Arizona; Meinke Klein at The Homomonument in Amsterdam; Caia Ramalho at Paulista Avenue in São Paulo; Lydia Metral at Plaza de Chueca in Madrid; and Collier Schorr at Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco, featuring Baobei.

The new Pride loops will cost $49 and are available now from apple.com and the Apple Store app. They'll be in stores from Friday, May 26.

