- The 16-inch MacBook Pro was introduced in 2019.
- This is the first Mac Pro update.
- WWDC kicks off next Monday, June 22.
Next Monday, June 22, Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Until then, we should expect a steady stream of new product announcements. The first two of these arrived today, June 15, when the company began offering slight tweaks to the 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro.
As noted by Rene Ritchie on Twitter, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is now configurable with an AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU. For $700 extra, this configuration marks up to a 75% speed increase over the next-highest configuration, the Radeon Pro 5500M.
Elsewhere, Apple will soon begin offering a user-installed SSD kit for the Mac Pro. The package features 1, 2, 4, or 8TB storage modules at price points not yet announced. The third-generation Mac Pro first launched in December 2019.
This year's online-only WWDC begins next Monday with the annual keynote address at 10 a.m. PDT. The Platforms State of the Union follows at 2 p.m. PDT. Throughout the week, Apple will hold over 100 engineering sessions, and more.
You can already purchase a 16-inch MacBook Pro online with the new graphics configuration. The SSD kit for the Mac Pro should show up online later today through the online Apple retail store.
