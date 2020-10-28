Apple has today given Clips its "biggest update yet" with a new interface and support for HDR video on iPhone 12.

In a press release the company stated:

Clips, Apple's video creation app for iOS, receives its biggest update yet with highly requested features that make it easier than ever for anyone to pick up an iPhone or iPad and start creating fun, multiclip videos — no editing experience needed. Clips 3.0, available today in the App Store, features a streamlined interface and full-screen browsers on iPhone that make it even simpler to record and add effects. On iPad, Clips supports landscape orientation, Scribble with Apple Pencil, and the use of a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad. The new version also lets users make videos in multiple aspect ratios, including horizontal and vertical, ideal for creating eye-catching content for Instagram Stories, Snapchat, YouTube, and more. And Clips 3.0 is optimized to record and share content in HDR using the rear-facing cameras on all iPhone 12 models, resulting in videos with more vibrant colors and contrast.

The new update features a fresh new interface, redesigned Effects, Media, and Project browsers, and more. A new iPad redesign is also out today, including optimization for use with a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard and a Bluetooth mouse.

The new update also includes recording and creating in multiple aspect ratios, and support for HDR video on iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, as well as sharing of the final video in Dolby Vision HDR.

