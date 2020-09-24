Apple has three new and updated App Store web pages for everyone to check out, all focussing on a different angle to what makes Apple's store so popular. The main App Store page makes it clear why Apple thinks it is so important, though – "The apps you love. From a place you can trust."

For over a decade, the App Store has proved to be a safe and trusted place to discover and download apps. But the App Store is more than just a storefront — it's an innovative destination focused on bringing you amazing experiences. And a big part of those experiences is ensuring that the apps we offer are held to the highest standards for privacy, security, and content. Because we offer nearly two million apps — and we want you to feel good about using every single one of them.

That same page goes on to point out the 20,000 stories the App Store houses as well as the more than 1.8 million apps that are already available worldwide. As always, Apple also makes a play based on the security and privacy of the store as well.

Apple also has a page dedicated to developing for the App Store as it seeks to woo developers.

Apple is committed to helping developers turn their brightest ideas into apps that change the world. That's why the App Store helps you from start to finish — to build, test, market, and distribute your products and grow your business. Our marketplace is secure, trusted, and accessible — connecting you to over 1.5 billion devices in 175 regions. The App Store and you. Together every step of the way.

Finally, the App Store Features page breaks everything down into bullets including the important line that developers can "keep 70% of your sales proceeds or 85% for qualifying subscriptions".

This all comes against a background that sees Apple at the center of ongoing accusations of anticompetitive behavior by developers and governments alike. Maybe it's just coincidence that these pages are live now.