If you're into music creation on your Mac, today was a good day.

Today, Apple released updates to Logic Pro, MainStage, and Garageband for the Mac. While some of the updates were your standard "performance improvement," some brought some notable new features to Apple's music creation software.

One example is Logic Pro, Apple's professional music production app for the Mac. Today's update, version 10.7.3, brings spatial audio features to Apple's headphones and optimizes the software for the upcoming Mac Studio. You can check out all of the new updates to Logic Pro below:

Enables spatial audio monitoring with dynamic head tracking on AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd Generation) and Beats Fit Pro*

Monitor through the Apple binaural renderer, which provides a more accurate preview of spatial audio playback on Apple Music*

Optimized performance for M1 Max and M1 Ultra on the new Mac Studio

Includes stability improvements and bug fixes

Requires macOS Monterey version 12.3 or later

Even MainStage, Apple's live performance software, got a big update today. Version 3.6 brings a new design, expanded sound library, and optimization for the new Mac Studio.

Refined new design

Expands the Sound Library with 120 Patches, 50 kits and 2800 loops from today's biggest hitmakers including Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Mark Ronson, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL

Adds Korean language support

Optimized performance for M1 Max and M1 Ultra on the new Mac Studio

Includes stability improvements and bug fixes

Unfortunately, not every update can be that exciting. Garageband, while updated to version 10.4.6, only contains the usual "stability improvements and bug fixes."

All of the updates are available to download for free right now. If you have any of these pieces of software, you can open up the App Store on your Mac and get downloading.