Apple just rolled out an update for Pages, Keynote, and Numbers, the company's iOS productivity apps. Along with performance and stability improvements, the apps now include new iOS 11 features.
All three apps include a redesigned document manager that brings them more in line with iOS 11's document management system. They also received a few tweaks for drag and drop and multitasking on iPad. Lastly, you can organize all your Pages, Keynote, and Numbers documents using the new Files app on iOS 11. Read on to learn about the individual updates and improvements to each app!
Pages
Here's what's new, straight from the App Store:
- Redesigned document manager makes it easier to access files stored in iCloud Drive or with third-party storage providers
- On iPad, drag and drop text, images, and more between Pages and other apps
- Work more efficiently on iPad using Slide Over, Split View and the new Dock
- Quickly access and organize your documents using the new Files app
- Use Unite, Intersect, Subtract, and Exclude commands to create new shapes
- Use Align, Distribute, Flip Vertical, and Flip Horizontal commands to quickly arrange objects
- Support for Break Apart command for complex shapes from the shapes library
- Select a paragraph of text with a triple tap gesture
- Improved PDF export lets you view a document's table of contents in the sidebar in PDF viewer apps
- Performance and stability improvements
Keynote
Here's what's new, straight from the App Store:
- Redesigned document manager makes it easier to access files stored in iCloud Drive or with third-party storage providers
- On iPad, drag and drop text, images, and more between Keynote and other apps
- Work more efficiently on iPad using Slide Over, Split View and the new Dock
- Quickly access and organize your presentations using the new Files app
- Use Unite, Intersect, Subtract, and Exclude commands to create new shapes
- Use Align, Distribute, Flip Vertical, and Flip Horizontal commands to quickly arrange objects
- Support for Break Apart command for complex shapes from the shapes library
- Performance and stability improvements
Numbers
Here's what's new, straight from the App Store:
- Redesigned document manager makes it easier to access files stored in iCloud Drive or with third-party storage providers
- On iPad, drag and drop text, images, and more between Numbers and other apps
- Work more efficiently on iPad using Slide Over, Split View and the new Dock
- Quickly access and organize your spreadsheets using the new Files app
- New date, time, and duration keyboards make entering values easier
- Make minor adjustments to existing date, time and duration values faster using new "smart steppers"
- Use Unite, Intersect, Subtract, and Exclude commands to create new shapes
- Use Align, Distribute, Flip Vertical, and Flip Horizontal commands to quickly arrange objects
- Support for Break Apart command for complex shapes from the shapes library
- Performance and stability improvements
