In an interview with GQ, Apple VP Kate Bergeron sat down to talk about the Mac Studio, Apple's new desktop Mac.

Bergeron, who serves as Apple's vice president of hardware engineering, was around since Apple introduced the original Mac mini. She was joined by Colleen Novielli, product marketing for Mac desktops and display at Apple, who said that the Mac Studio enables "performance to our users in a way that we haven't before and really nobody has."

"Before, many people were happy with their notebook experience, because they had a desktop at work and would only work for a little bit at home," says Novielli. "Now people want a big beautiful display on their desk."

Bergeron touched on the Studio Display as well, talking about the force canceling reverse technology that powers the woofers in the monitor.

"You could say, 'Let's just go crank those speakers up and make them loud with lots of rich, full bass,'" she says. "If you do that in a really rigid mount, you would create a display that actually shook itself on the table. So our specialists on the audio team use a technology called force cancelling reverse where we actually offset the speakers so that when they vibrate the system is amazingly stable and totally quiet."

The Mac Studio is Apple's completely new Mac in its desktop lineup. It joins the Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro as a new entry that sits in between the mini and Pro to bring exceptional performance in a tiny tower. Apple still has yet to announce its new Mac Pro and the company has hinted that it is coming "another time."