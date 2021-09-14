What you need to know
- Apple is reportedly working on an AR/VR headset.
- A new report claims it is looking at a display of 3000 pixels per inch.
- The company is apparently looking into MicroOLED technology.
A new report claims an Apple VR headset could have a 3000ppi display.
From The Elec:
Apple has requested a sample of fine metal mask (FMM) for application in virtual reality (VR) to APS Holdings, TheElec has learned.
Cupertino has requested a sample of the South Korean company's laser patterning FMM. Apple requested a resolution of 3000ppi (pixels per inch).
The iPhone maker wanted the FMM to meet the specification, irrelevant of their current productivity.
Apparently, Apple is looking into laser drilling holes to make way for more pixels, and is also exploring use of MicroLED technology, using smaller pixels that have faster response times:
Pixel sizes in OLED panels used in smartphones and TVs range from 40 micrometers to 300 micrometers. Those in MicroOLED panel range from 4 micrometers to 20 micrometers. MicroOLED also has microseconds response time and is a likely candidate to be used for VR and augmented reality (AR) applications.
We know Apple is working on a virtual reality headset, with rumors indicating it could be very expensive. A previous report from The Information tipped Apple to include not one but two 8K displays in its VR headset, stating the headset could cost $3,000.
The project has been described by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman as a "pricey, niche precursor" to Apple's more ambitious Apple Glass project.
The Elec has a very limited track record when it comes to Apple's future plans, but we do know Apple has a headset in the works and we've previously heard the company is definitely not backing down when it comes to the devices display quality.
The news comes as the company prepares to announce its new iPhone 13, expected to be the company's best iPhone yet, alongside a new Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3.
If you deserted your ACNH island, is it worth coming back to?
Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the world by storm in 2020, but is it worth coming back to in 2021? Here's what we think.
Here's what Christine hopes to see tomorrow during the iPhone 13 event
The Apple September Event is tomorrow, and we're expecting iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3. Here's what Christine has on her wishlist for these products.
Review: Bellroy's City Pouch Premium Edition looks nice but is flawed
Bellroy's City Pouch Premium Edition is a classy and elegant bag that will hold your essentials, including your iPhone. However, it has some flaws that prevent it from being truly great.
Protect your big, beautiful iPhone 12 Pro Max with a new case
The iPhone 12 Pro Max is a top-of-the-line handset. Surely, you want to preserve its good looks with a case. We've rounded up some of the best cases you can buy, from the thinnest barely-there cases to more rugged options.