A new report claims an Apple VR headset could have a 3000ppi display.

From The Elec:

Apple has requested a sample of fine metal mask (FMM) for application in virtual reality (VR) to APS Holdings, TheElec has learned. Cupertino has requested a sample of the South Korean company's laser patterning FMM. Apple requested a resolution of 3000ppi (pixels per inch). The iPhone maker wanted the FMM to meet the specification, irrelevant of their current productivity.

Apparently, Apple is looking into laser drilling holes to make way for more pixels, and is also exploring use of MicroLED technology, using smaller pixels that have faster response times:

Pixel sizes in OLED panels used in smartphones and TVs range from 40 micrometers to 300 micrometers. Those in MicroOLED panel range from 4 micrometers to 20 micrometers. MicroOLED also has microseconds response time and is a likely candidate to be used for VR and augmented reality (AR) applications.

We know Apple is working on a virtual reality headset, with rumors indicating it could be very expensive. A previous report from The Information tipped Apple to include not one but two 8K displays in its VR headset, stating the headset could cost $3,000.

The project has been described by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman as a "pricey, niche precursor" to Apple's more ambitious Apple Glass project.

The Elec has a very limited track record when it comes to Apple's future plans, but we do know Apple has a headset in the works and we've previously heard the company is definitely not backing down when it comes to the devices display quality.

The news comes as the company prepares to announce its new iPhone 13, expected to be the company's best iPhone yet, alongside a new Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3.