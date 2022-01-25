Apple Wallet now accepts Tesla Insurance cards

Tesla has updated its app to allow users to include their Tesla Insurance cards in their Apple Wallet on devices like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

As noted on Twitter version 4.5.0 of the app was released Tuesday and states:

Tesla Insurance policyholders can add their insurance card to Apple Wallet

New Version Detected: 4.5.0

Changelog is:

Tesla insurance is the company's own insurance policy, available to owners in Arizona, California, Illinois, Ohio, and Texas. One of its unique features is a real-time driving behavior monitor that uses vehicle telemetry to calculate your premiums:

Tesla uses specific features within the vehicle to evaluate your premium based on your actual driving. You will make monthly payments based on your driving behavior instead of traditional factors like credit, age, gender, claim history and driving records used by other insurance providers.

Tesla states that an average driver could save as much as 20-40% and that the safest drivers can save as much as 60% with the policy.

Tesla's app has a wide range of functions and can be used to monitor charging progress, heat or cool your car before you get in it, lock and unlock the vehicle, find it in a parking lot, upgrade your vehicle's software, and even functions with Tesla's Powerwall.

Great friends on the App Store, Tesla and Apple enjoy a more strained relationship in public, the company's CEO Elon Musk mocking Apple's decision to offer customers a $19 cleaning cloth.