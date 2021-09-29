There are some changes coming to the App Store in India.

In a news update on the Apple Developer website, Apple has announced that new regulatory requirements in the country could result in credit and debit cards being declined for auto-renewable subscriptions if they are not updated to meet the new requirements.

Starting in October 2021, regulatory requirements in India will apply to the processing of recurring transactions. The Reserve Bank of India has issued a directive that will affect purchases in India initiated via credit cards and debit cards for auto-renewable subscriptions. This directive requires banks, financial institutions, and gateways to obtain user approval by conducting transaction notifications, e-mandates, and Additional Factors of Authentication (AFA) before the transaction can be completed. As a result, some transactions that don't meet these requirements will be declined by banks or card issuers. For more information and updates, see the Reserve Bank of India website.

If you are a developer and offer auto-renewable subscriptions in your app, Apple has provided the following steps to try and prevent or fix any declined transactions:

Promote paying with Apple ID. Users who pay with their Apple ID balance will not be impacted by these requirements at this time. Users can add funds to their Apple ID using most credit and debit cards, Net Banking, RuPay, and UPI. Provide a billing grace period. Enable Billing Grace Period in App Store Connect so subscribers with declined transactions or other payment issues have time to update their payment information while retaining access to your app's paid content. There won't be any interruption to the subscription's days of paid service or to your revenue if payment is successful within the grace period.

Developers can learn more on the Apple Developer website.