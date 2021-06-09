What you need to know
- Apple has announced its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge.
- The International Day of Yoga Challenge will occur on June 21.
The next Activity Challenge for Apple Watch is set to kick off on June 21.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple's next Activity Challenge for Apple Watch, called the International Day of Yoga Challenge, will occur on June 21, 2021.
Users who want to complete the challenge will need to do at least a twenty-minute yoga workout. You can complete the workout using either the Workout app on Apple Watch, Apple Fitness+, or a yoga app that syncs with the Health app on iPhone.
Completing the challenge will get you an award for a special edition set of stickers you can use in the Messages and FaceTime app.
If you want to make sure you have the right Apple Watch to complete the challenge, check out our list of the Best Apple Watch 2021.
