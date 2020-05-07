What you need to know
- Apple Watch and iPhone can already store data about our health.
- They will soon be able to share that data with first responders automatically.
- It's a feature coming in iOS 13.5 and watchOS 6.2.5.
Apple Watch and iPhone will soon be able to automatically share our health data with first responders during an emergency call, according to a report. Both devices can already store our health data and make emergency calls on our behalf, but this change will bring the two features together.
The change will come as part of iOS 13.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 according to a 9to5Mac report. It notes that users will be able to populate their Medical ID and then have that information provided to first responders to save them from asking for it.
Both Apple Watch and iPhone already feature Medical ID, a place where users can input their allergies, blood type, medication, and more. They can also already initiate emergency calls when required. This new feature would simply have Medical ID transmit data to first responders in the case of an emergency if users configure it to.
The feature is currently available to those testing the iOS 13.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 betas and will reportedly be made available to the public as an update "later this month".
