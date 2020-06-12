Cellular support is expanding for compatible Apple Watch models in India, with the service now available for some Vodafone-Idea customers.

As Business Standard reports:

Vodafone-Idea on Friday announced that it now provides cellular services on supported Apple Watches. This service is available for Vodafone Postpaid customers, including Enterprise Postpaid, in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat. The services will continue to be expanded to additional circles in the coming weeks.

Apple Watch Cellular builds on all the capabilities of the standard Apple Watch, enabling you to use cellular-based services such as Apple Music Streaming and voice calls without needing your iPhone nearby. It's especially helpful for those who want to exercise without iPhone, but don't want to cut themselves off in the process.

In India, Vodafone-Idea customers can only use cellular Apple Watch services on Postpaid plans (including Enterprise Postpaid), prepaid is not currently available. Geographically, the new rollout extends to Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat. Vodafone Idea's Director of Marketing, Avneesh Khosla, said:

"Consumers today are increasingly moving towards having connected products in their lives. With the launch of cellular support for Apple Watch, we are enabling our customers to connect their Apple Watch to their iPhone using the same / existing mobile number and enjoy the freedom of using their Apple Watch independently to stay connected"

Users can set up their plan by selecting 'Setup Mobile Data' during the Apple Watch setup process, which will enable the sharing of your phone number and your mobile data plan with your Apple Watch.