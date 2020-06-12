What you need to know
- Apple Watch Cellular support is expanding in India.
- You can now use Vodafone-Idea cellular services on supported models.
- It's available to Postpaid customers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat.
Cellular support is expanding for compatible Apple Watch models in India, with the service now available for some Vodafone-Idea customers.
As Business Standard reports:
Vodafone-Idea on Friday announced that it now provides cellular services on supported Apple Watches. This service is available for Vodafone Postpaid customers, including Enterprise Postpaid, in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat. The services will continue to be expanded to additional circles in the coming weeks.
Apple Watch Cellular builds on all the capabilities of the standard Apple Watch, enabling you to use cellular-based services such as Apple Music Streaming and voice calls without needing your iPhone nearby. It's especially helpful for those who want to exercise without iPhone, but don't want to cut themselves off in the process.
In India, Vodafone-Idea customers can only use cellular Apple Watch services on Postpaid plans (including Enterprise Postpaid), prepaid is not currently available. Geographically, the new rollout extends to Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat. Vodafone Idea's Director of Marketing, Avneesh Khosla, said:
"Consumers today are increasingly moving towards having connected products in their lives. With the launch of cellular support for Apple Watch, we are enabling our customers to connect their Apple Watch to their iPhone using the same / existing mobile number and enjoy the freedom of using their Apple Watch independently to stay connected"
Users can set up their plan by selecting 'Setup Mobile Data' during the Apple Watch setup process, which will enable the sharing of your phone number and your mobile data plan with your Apple Watch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This new Apple TV+ 'Dads' trailer will warm your heart and drench your eyes
Father's day is just around the corner and Apple TV+ documentary "Dads" is coming along for the ride. This new trailer gives us a look at what to expect and it looks pretty great.
We review GVIEWIN's heavy-duty cutie, the Floden Series iPhone Case
If you've been looking for a heavy-duty iPhone case that also happens to be pretty, look no further than GVIEWIN's Floden Series iPhone Case.
MSI's Creator 17 notebook shows what to expect from a mini-LED MacBook Pro
Rumors of a MacBook Pro making use of new mini-LED tech have been around for months and now we get to see what all the fuss is about. But it isn't Apple leading the way – it's MSI.
Get the college grad in your life something special this year
After years of grueling class schedules, late-night cram sessions, stressful exams, and maybe the occasional party, its time for your college kid to graduate. Here's a list of some great gifts you can give your college graduate to welcome them to the world.