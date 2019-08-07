What you need to know
- Apple continued to enjoy domination in the wearables segment.
- It shipped 5.7 million Apple Watch units during the quarter.
- Apple accounted for 46% of the wearable market share.
The Apple Watch was again the top smart watch in the second quarter of 2019. According to a report from Strategy Analytics, Apple shipped 5.7 million units, accounting for nearly of half smart watch shipments.
Apple's wearable performance during the second quarter reached 46% market share. The continued performance of the Apple Watch has bolstered lead in the smart watch segment by a wide margin.
Making the quarter performance even more impressive for the Apple Watch was the 44% jump from year-to-year.
Nipping at the heels of Apple s were Samsung and Fitbit, the two closest competitors. Samsung moved 2 million wearables while Fitbit moved 1.2 million.
This torrid pace isn't slowing down. Though Apple doesn't reveal individual Apple Watch numbers during its quarterly calls, it did day the wearables category has an impressive third quarter.