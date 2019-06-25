The Apple Watch remains as popular as ever with shipments of Apple's wearable growing 22% in 2018. That number comes from Counterpoint Research data, which tracked how Apple Watch sales progressed over the year.

The impressive performance in 2018 was in large part due to the instant success of the Series 4. Apple introduced a new, bigger display and health-related features that offered something tangibly new with the product for the first time since the Series 1, and thus customers jumped at the opportunity to purchase one.