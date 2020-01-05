Bishop took to Twitter to announce that "for the next 48 hours, all proceeds from Chirp for Twitter , Nano for Reddit , and MiniWiki will be donated to rural fire services across New South Wales and Victoria!" He also asked those who had purchased the Pro versions of his apps before the announcement to use the tipping jar, as those contributions would be donated as well.

An indie Apple Watch developer behind the popular Apple Watch apps like Chirp for Twitter, Nano for Reddit, and MiniWiki is donating all of the profit from his apps to help fight the Australian bushfires. Reported by 9to5Mac , indie developer Will Bishop, a 17-year-old Swift developer from Adelaide, Australia, wanted to do his part in stopping the fires that have been spreading across the country.

For the next 48 hours, all proceeds from Chirp, Nano, and MiniWiki will be donated to rural fire services across New South Wales and Victoria! If you already bought the upgrades, please consider using the tipping jar. #AustraliaBushfires #AustraliaOnFire #RT Appreciated!

Will has created some beloved apps for the Apple Watch. Chirp aims to bring the full experience of Twitter, who got rid of their Apple Watch app years ago, back to your wrist. Nano allows users to browse and use a lot of the main functionality of Reddit straight from their Apple Watch. MiniWiki brings - you guessed it - the full library of Wikipedia to your Watch.

Each app is free to download but, if you want to access certain features and donate to the bushfires, it offers a pro version for a few dollars. Bishop says that all pro purchases, as well as donations made to the tipping jar, will be donated. The donation period runs Friday through Sunday, so if you want to get a great app and donate to a good cause, make sure to buy that pro version by the end of today.

