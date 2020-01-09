I was coming back from São Paulo when my Apple Watch started buzzing. I check the message, which read "Your heartbeat is above 140 for over 10 minutes" or something.

When I checked the Heart Rate app, the surprise: 170 BPM. As I was just taking a walk, there was no way my heartbeat would be that high.

I went home and laid down for half an hour to see if my heartbeat would go back to normal. It stabilized at 160 BPM, I was having tachycardia.

I ran to the ER. When I showed my heartbeat on the Watch to hospital staff, they immediately sent me in to be checked. My blood pressure was super high and I was indeed having tachycardia. That little watch was 100% correct.