What you need to know
- Apple Watch's ECG app is coming to South Korea and Russia.
- The feature has already saved lives elsewhere.
- Apple says iOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1 will enable the feature.
Apple has confirmed that it is bringing the Apple Watch's ECG app to users of compatible Apple Watch models in South Korea. A Meduza report also says that Russian users are going to get in on the act as well.
Apple's South Korean Newsroom post says that the new functionality will be part of IOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1 when they are released, although it doesn't go on to say when that will be. The iOS 14.2 release candidate is already in the hands of developers, however. So it's unlikely to be too long before it's made available publicly.
The ECG functionality has already saved multiple lives and it's hoped that it will continue to do so when rolled out to South Korea and Russia soon. It's already available in almost 50 countries worldwide with all Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, and Apple Watch Series 6 models compatible.
The ECG app records an electrocardiogram which represents the electrical pulses that make your heart beat. The ECG app checks these pulses to get your heart rate and see if the upper and lower chambers of your heart are in rhythm. If they're out of rhythm, that could be AFib.
About time
Apple Watch Series 6
It's got a hot new chip.
Apple Watch Series 6 features a Blood Oxygen sensor, new colors and watchOS 7
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Interview: Jonathan Morrison and WOLF talk iPhone 12 and THAT MagSafe song
In an exclusive interview, we sat down with YouTube star Jonathan Morrison and recording artist WOLF to talk about their latest projects.
Get the party going with these amazing Halloween playlists
It's the spooky season. Get ready to scare your guests, your neighbors, and even yourself with the best Halloween playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Judge blocks Trump TikTok ban following legal challenge
A federal judge has ordered a halt to President Trump's proposed ban of TikTok in the U.S, due to take effect on November 12, on the grounds TikTok would suffer irreparable harm and that the national security risk posed was phrased as hypothetical.
Here are the Apple Watch bands your kids will love
Picking out an Apple Watch band means balancing comfort and style with affordability and durability. This is especially true when picking out an Apple Watch band for your kid's Apple Watch.