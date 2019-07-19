Paul Hutton, 48, was notified by his smartwatch that his heart rate was frequently dropping below 40bpm - a normal resting heart rate is between 60 and 100bpm. After visiting his GP and being diagnosed with an low heart rate, the father-of-three cut out caffeine in a bid to resolve the issue. But his Apple watch, which was upgraded in September2017 to alert users when they have a low heart rate, continued to send him warnings.