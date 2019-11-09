What you need to know
- Apple Watch fall detection made a cameo on James Corden's 'The Late Late Show'.
- A woman in the audience accidentally triggered her Watch's fall detection during a segment.
- It left Corden and the audience in stitches.
Apple Watch made a brilliant cameo appearance on James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' this week after an audience member accidentally triggered its fall detection feature during a live segment of the show.
During the trivia quiz 'Know For Your Row,' in which audience members compete against other rows for a cash prize, Corden asked an older member of the audience a question about the animated movie Shrek.
After she correctly answers and sits down, he moves along to the next contestant, only to be distracted by the noise of Apple Watch's fall detection siren. When Corden and the rest of the audience realize what has happened, hilarity takes over.
Corden jokes that the lady must have been so relieved to have answered her question correctly, that she fell back down into her chair and triggered the alarm. Her heart rate may also have been elevated from moments earlier when Corden agreed to let her plant a kiss on his cheek. Regardless of how it happened, it made for some great television. Check it out here, about 5 minutes in!
Whilst you may be able to trigger fall detection accidentally when Apple Watch senses a real emergency, sometimes the results can be life-saving, like this most recent story of a driver knocked unconscious following a road traffic collision.
Instagram to test hiding likes in parts of the U.S. as of next week
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has announced that it will start hiding likes on its platform beginning next week.
Apple patent reveals amazing new in-car capabilities
An Apple patent published November 7 could reveal some pretty exciting new in-car features that Apple is working on.
New episodes of SEE, For All Mankind and The Morning Show now available!
New episodes have been released for Apple's premiere TV+ shows, SEE, For All Mankind and The Morning Show.
Awesome cases for your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3
Cases add more protection to your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. Here are some the best on the market today.