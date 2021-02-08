What you need to know
- Australia has approved the irregular heart rhythm notifications for Apple Watch.
Australian Apple Watch owners are a step closer to receiving support for the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications following the news that authorities have now approved the wearable for such features.
According to an EFTM report, the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods has given Apple the go-ahead to add the feature to Apple Watch.
EFTM can report that the Australian Government's Department of Health run Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved the Irregular Rhythm Notification Feature of the Apple Watch and added it to the ARTG – the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods which allows that to be used in Australia.
There's no telling how long it will be before Apple Watches start to offer ECG functionality, but it's also important to note that there are still hurdles to be jumped before that can happen.
This does not mean the Apple Watch ECG function is medically certified for Australia, but it does mean Apple is submitting it's devices and software for testing and approval, something we've had no clarity on to this point.
Apple Watches and their ECG functionality have already been proven to save lives and the availability of the technology in Australia is something that can't come soon enough. Anyone wearing an Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, or Series 6 will theoretically be able to take advantage of the feature once it has been sufficiently approved and rolled out.
Review: The dual-lens EZVIZ C3X Outdoor Camera shines in the dark
Can an affordable smart camera that doesn't require a subscription really outshine the competition at night? The answer may surprise you.
Apple increases DTK credit following developer outcry
Apple has told developers in its Universal App Quick Start Program that it will increase a credit offered to $500 instead of $200, and that it will be available for purchasing any Apple product until the end of the year.
Review: Cricut Explore Air 2 is a crafter's delight
The Cricut Explore Air 2 might just be the perfect cutting and crafting machine for you.
What are some of the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+?
Check out our favorite choices for rowing machines to use with Apple Fitness+. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced rower, we have choices for you.