What you need to know
- An Apple Watch alerted emergency services of an incident involving an unconscious driver.
- Apple Watch's fall detection called and provided exact GPS data.
- Fall detection is available on Apple Watch Series 4 and newer.
Apple Watch has already proven more than capable when it comes to saving lives and it's been at it again. This time alerting emergency services when a driver was knocked unconscious during a traffic incident.
The incident happened in Surrey, UK, with the local police force tweeting that they were able to attend because an Apple Watch called the emergency services after it detected a fall. Presumably the force of the impact was enough to trigger the alert.
Last week we responded to an automated Apple Watch fall detection alert after a driver that was involved in a collision had been knocked unconscious.— RPU - Surrey Police (@SurreyRoadCops) November 4, 2019
The alarm provided emergency responders with GPS data to quickly locate the scene.
⌚️🛰 > 🚓🚑🚒@Apple @tim_cook pic.twitter.com/cmTW6K2na0
Once the emergency services were alerted the Apple Watch was also able to provide a GPS location, taking responders straight to the person involved. No further information was provided as to how the incident happened or how the person involved fared.
When Apple Watch detects what it believes to be a fall it taps the wearer on the wrist and sounds an alarm. If no action is taken after 60 seconds it automatically calls the emergency services, as happened in this instance.
Fall detection is available on Apple Watch Series 4 and newer and is absolutely well worth taking the time to enable. It's a feature that has already saved lives.
iOS 13.3 beta 1 lets you disable Memoji stickers
If you're no fan of Memoji stickers you might be able to disable them soon if an iOS 13.3 beta feature is any indication.
31% of Apple's revenue this year came directly from its stores and website
Analysis of Apple's 10-K filing for the end of its financial year suggests that 31% of Apple's revenue in 2019 came from its Apple Stores and its website.
iPad shipments up 4% in Q3 2019 compared to last year
A report from Strategy Analytics suggests that Apple's iPad continues to enjoy strong growth, despite the fact that the tablet market shrunk globally by 4% in Q3 of 2019.
Take your Apple Watch on the road and protect it while it charges
Looking to charge your Apple Watch while you’re out and about? Check out these portable chargers!