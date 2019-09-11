Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 5 yesterday, but that wasn't the only change to the Apple Watch lineup. It's now also reduced the price of two of its most fancy watch bands, too.

The first of the price drops comes in the form of the Leather Loop, which is available in Black, Saddle Brown, and Meyer Lemon colors. Previously the loop would cost $149 but now that's been reduced to just $99.

The same goes for the lovely Milanese Loop, available in Silver, Space Black, and Gold. The same $50 price drop kicked in here, with a new loop now costing $99 rather than the eye watering $149 that was previously needed.

Apple chose not to reduce the price of the Modern Buckle, which remains available for $149 as spotted by MacRumors. That price is however considerably lower than the same band debuted for – $249 was a lot to pay indeed.

If you're looking for a new Apple Watch band to pair with that shiny new Apple Watch Series 5, there's never been a better time to pick one up. We think the Silver Milanese Loop would particularly fetching on a ceramic Apple Watch Edition. Don't you agree?

Apple's Apple Watch Series 5 goes on sale on September 20th and is available for pre-order right now.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.