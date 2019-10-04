Apple Watch Nike+ Series 5 is now available.

Now that Apple Watch Series 5 has been around for a couple of weeks you'd think launches were done. But you'd be wrong, with Apple Watch Nike+ Series 5 now available. But you'll need to be quick – stock already appears to be limited.

The differences between Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Nike+ Series 5 are few, but if you're a fitness fan they might be worth considering. You'll get a special Nike Sport Loop with your watch as well as special Nike+ watch faces, too. Both of those can be big deals if you plan on using your Apple Watch while exercising. Or if you just like those funky loops like we do.

We've been checking out some of the different models in the online Apple Store and shipping dates are already into December for some of them. If you have your heart on one of these sporty Apple Watches we'd suggest ordering soon or checking your local Apple Store. You never quite know your luck.