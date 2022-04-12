Apple is running another Apple watch Activity Challenge this Earth Day, taking place on April 22. Like in previous years, a new badge will be available to people who complete the challenge.

Apple says that those who complete a workout for 30 minutes or more will get a new batch so long as they record it using the Workout app or any other that adds the data to the Health app.

Let's get moving and celebrate the planet. On April 22, do any workout for 30 minutes or more to earn this award. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds to Health.

Those who subscribe to Apple Fitness+ can also use those guided workouts to get credit for the challenge, but any workout should also do the trick so long as the data is logged in the Health app. Once it has been, users should see the new Earth Day badge on their iPhone and Apple Watch. Users will also be awarded stickers that can be used in the Messages app, too.

Apple often runs special Activity Challenges to help motivate people to get moving. People can collect badges along the way, keeping them as a badge of honor to show to friends and family. Or just to collect for their own knowledge that they've completed whatever challenge Apple set — perhaps one of the most unsung, yet best Apple Watch features on offer. In this case, a 30-minute workout should be a relatively easy feat for many