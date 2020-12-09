What you need to know
- Apple Watch's ECG app is launching in Taiwan next week.
Reported by AppleInsider, Apple is preparing to enable the ECG feature on Apple Watches in Taiwan on Tuesday, December 15. The company revealed its plans in the iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 software updates.
According to Apple, the launch of the ECG feature on the Apple Watch will a first-of-its-kind consumer product in the country.
In order to market the function, Apple obtained clearance from the Heart Food and Drug Administration of Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare. The app, which processes and displays data from Apple Watch's ECG hardware, is classified as Class II software for medical devices (SaMD).
The ECG feature allows Apple Watch users to better understand their heart rhythm and check for heartbeat irregularities. Jeff Williams, Apple's Chief Operating Officer, says that enabling the ECG feature will extend the already highly capable Apple Watch.
Apple COO Jeff Williams in a statement said the company is honored that Apple Watch and its health-centric features have become an important part of customers' lives. The ECG app furthers the device's capabilities, enabling users to glean more information about their health, he said.
Last month, it was announced that the ECG app would be coming to both South Korea and Russia, so Apple seems to be on a tear to get its health features working in more and more countries. AppleInsider notes that the feature is also coming to Japan "soon."
