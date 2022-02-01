What you need to know
- The Apple Watch has saved another life.
- It called 911 after a man was left unconscious after a bike accident.
The Apple Watch's safety features have saved another life.
As reported by Fox 11, a man in Hermosa Beach, California was riding his electric bike when he got into an accident, fell off of the bike, and was knocked unconscious. His Apple Watch went to work and, upon recognizing that its owner fell and was not moving, initiated a call to emergency services.
The local police department said that they received a call from the watch with the message "owner of this watch has taken a hard fall." It also shared the location of the man so emergency services could find him as quickly as possible. Thankfully, the Apple Watch was able to get an ambulance to the man who had suffered a head injury from the accident.
When officers arrived, they located the unconscious man lying in the roadway. The man was next to his electric bicycle and bleeding profusely from his head, police said. The man was treated on-scene by officers and transported to a local hospital for additional medical treatment and was ultimately released several days later.
Police said the incident appeared to be a solo-electric bicycle accident, but noted that posts circulating on social media claimed that the incident was a crime or an attack. Hermosa Beach Police did not specify what, specifically, the posts on social media claimed.
This is one of many stories where Apple's smartwatch has played a role in savings someone's life. There are a number of safety features built into the Apple Watch including fall detection, heart rate monitoring, respiratory rate monitoring, and more.
Apple's most recent release of the Apple Watch is the Apple Watch Series 7 which features a larger, more durable display and faster charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Nillkin CamShield Pro iPhone case protects your camera lenses
If you've ever worried about scratching your iPhone camera lenses when you stash your phone into your pocket or bag, check out this MagSafe case with a sliding cover.
FlipKit helps you create flipbooks on an iPad using just your finger
FlipKit is an app that helps you create gorgeous flipbooks on an iPad — and all you need is your finger!
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Apple-Man! But Apple isn't happy.
'Apple-Man' is an indie film about a man who can control Apples but the whole thing is at risk of disappearing if Apple gets its way.
Here are the Apple Watch bands you need for your new Apple Watch
You love your Apple Watch, and so do we. It's more than just a fitness and communication device. It's also a fashion statement. You need bands to match your style.