The Apple Watch's safety features have saved another life.

As reported by Fox 11, a man in Hermosa Beach, California was riding his electric bike when he got into an accident, fell off of the bike, and was knocked unconscious. His Apple Watch went to work and, upon recognizing that its owner fell and was not moving, initiated a call to emergency services.

The local police department said that they received a call from the watch with the message "owner of this watch has taken a hard fall." It also shared the location of the man so emergency services could find him as quickly as possible. Thankfully, the Apple Watch was able to get an ambulance to the man who had suffered a head injury from the accident.

When officers arrived, they located the unconscious man lying in the roadway. The man was next to his electric bicycle and bleeding profusely from his head, police said. The man was treated on-scene by officers and transported to a local hospital for additional medical treatment and was ultimately released several days later. Police said the incident appeared to be a solo-electric bicycle accident, but noted that posts circulating on social media claimed that the incident was a crime or an attack. Hermosa Beach Police did not specify what, specifically, the posts on social media claimed.

This is one of many stories where Apple's smartwatch has played a role in savings someone's life. There are a number of safety features built into the Apple Watch including fall detection, heart rate monitoring, respiratory rate monitoring, and more.

Apple's most recent release of the Apple Watch is the Apple Watch Series 7 which features a larger, more durable display and faster charging.