Apple introduced new products in the iPad and Apple Watch lineups, and there's a lot to like. The Apple Watch SE in particular is an interesting launch as it lowers the barrier to entry for Apple's wearables.
The iPad 2020 brings huge upgrades from its predecessor, the iPad Air 4 has an all-new design with gorgeous color options, and there's now an Apple One subscription bundle that offers significant cost savings if you use Apple Music, TV+, and Arcade.
Let's take a quick look at all the new announcements, and how much the new Apple products cost in India.
Apple Watch Series 6 price in India
The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a new design and larger screen that's up to 2.5 times brighter in outdoor use. It also picks up the ability to measure blood oxygen levels — an important addition during this pandemic — and has an always-on altimeter.
The Apple Watch Series 6 also comes with updated hardware in the form of the S6 chipset, which is based on the A13 Bionic, and you get a wide assortment of bands and color options to choose from. The Apple Watch Series 6 will go on sale in the coming weeks in India in both GPS and GPS + Cellular options, and here's how much it costs:
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS): ₹40,900
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular): ₹49,900
Apple Watch SE price in India
The Apple Watch SE offers the same design with the large screen and always-on altimeter, but at a much more affordable price. The smartwatch is powered by the S5 dual-core processor, has fall detection and emergency SOS baked in, and is available in GPS and GPS + Cellular variants.
The Apple Watch SE is 30% faster than the Apple Watch Series 3, and the curved screen along with the fact that it is also getting the same set of bands as the Apple Watch Series 6 makes it an enticing option, particularly in India. With the iPhone SE now available for ₹35,999 ($490 and the Apple Watch SE set to debut soon, there's an easy path into the Apple ecosystem without spending too much money.
Here's how much the Apple Watch SE costs in India:
- Apple Watch SE (GPS): ₹29,900
- Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular): ₹33,900
Apple iPad 2020 price in India
The iPad 2020 retains a similar design as its predecessor, but it offers decent hardware upgrades in the form of the A12 Bionic chipset. It is available in 32GB and 128GB storage configurations, and you're better off picking up the latter just to be sure you won't run out of storage a few months down the line.
The iPad has a USB-C connector for the wall plug, but it charges over the Lightning port. Here's how much the iPad 2020 costs in India:
- iPad 2020 (32 GB Wi-Fi): ₹29,900
- iPad 2020 (32 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular): ₹41,900
Apple iPad Air 4 price in India
The iPad Air 4 has a gorgeous design with thin bezels and exciting color options, and the design is identical to the iPad Pro. The highlight is that the iPad Air is powered by the A14 Bionic, the first mobile chipset built on the 5nm node. The A14 Bionic is 60% faster than the A12 Bionic in the last-gen iPad Air, and 30% better at gaming.
The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen has a resolution of 2360 x 1640, and it has Touch ID built into the power button. The iPad Air 4 also has Wi-Fi 6, stereo sound, and charges over USB-C. There's a 12MP camera at the back, 7MP camera up front, and it is available in 64GB and 256GB storage variants in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations. Here's how much the iPad Air 4 costs in India:
- iPad Air 4 (64GB Wi-Fi): ₹54,900
- iPad Air 4 (64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular): ₹66,900
Apple One price in India
Apple One is a new subscription bundle that gives you access to all of your favorite Apple services at one price. The Apple One bundle includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB iCloud storage for just ₹195 a month ($2.65), and you'll end up saving ₹177 a month by subscribing to Apple One instead of the individual services.
But it's the family plan that's particularly noteworthy. The family plan includes the same services and increases iCloud storage to 200GB, and it costs just ₹365 a month ($5). That's savings of ₹201 a month, and the best part is that you can share it with five other people, making it a fantastic deal.
We should know more about availability of all the new products shortly, so stay tuned. In the meantime, let me know what devices you're interested in picking up. I've been on the lookout for an iPad for most of the year now, and the iPad Air is ideal for my use case.
