Apple introduced new products in the iPad and Apple Watch lineups, and there's a lot to like. The Apple Watch SE in particular is an interesting launch as it lowers the barrier to entry for Apple's wearables. The iPad 2020 brings huge upgrades from its predecessor, the iPad Air 4 has an all-new design with gorgeous color options, and there's now an Apple One subscription bundle that offers significant cost savings if you use Apple Music, TV+, and Arcade. Let's take a quick look at all the new announcements, and how much the new Apple products cost in India. Apple Watch Series 6 price in India

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a new design and larger screen that's up to 2.5 times brighter in outdoor use. It also picks up the ability to measure blood oxygen levels — an important addition during this pandemic — and has an always-on altimeter. The Apple Watch Series 6 also comes with updated hardware in the form of the S6 chipset, which is based on the A13 Bionic, and you get a wide assortment of bands and color options to choose from. The Apple Watch Series 6 will go on sale in the coming weeks in India in both GPS and GPS + Cellular options, and here's how much it costs: Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS): ₹40,900

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular): ₹49,900 Apple Watch SE price in India

The Apple Watch SE offers the same design with the large screen and always-on altimeter, but at a much more affordable price. The smartwatch is powered by the S5 dual-core processor, has fall detection and emergency SOS baked in, and is available in GPS and GPS + Cellular variants. The Apple Watch SE is 30% faster than the Apple Watch Series 3, and the curved screen along with the fact that it is also getting the same set of bands as the Apple Watch Series 6 makes it an enticing option, particularly in India. With the iPhone SE now available for ₹35,999 ($490 and the Apple Watch SE set to debut soon, there's an easy path into the Apple ecosystem without spending too much money. Here's how much the Apple Watch SE costs in India: Apple Watch SE (GPS): ₹29,900

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular): ₹33,900 Apple iPad 2020 price in India

The iPad 2020 retains a similar design as its predecessor, but it offers decent hardware upgrades in the form of the A12 Bionic chipset. It is available in 32GB and 128GB storage configurations, and you're better off picking up the latter just to be sure you won't run out of storage a few months down the line. The iPad has a USB-C connector for the wall plug, but it charges over the Lightning port. Here's how much the iPad 2020 costs in India: iPad 2020 (32 GB Wi-Fi): ₹29,900

iPad 2020 (32 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular): ₹41,900 Apple iPad Air 4 price in India