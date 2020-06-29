Apple just unveiled watchOS 7 at WWDC last week and the great news is the Apple Watch Series 3 will be able to run the new software when it is released to the public this fall. The Series 3 has been great value since it dropped in price following the Series 5 announcement, but today's price drop at Amazon makes it an even wiser purchase.
The limited-time Amazon deal lets you snag the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 for just $169 — $30 off its already-reduced $199 retail price. That's the lowest it has ever gone at Amazon, though we expect the deal will expire or will sell out soon. If it does, Walmart is matching the price.
Apple Watch Series 3 is capable of tracking your health and fitness with its precise movement and heart rate sensors and can sync all of it to your iPhone. It also has built-in GPS for tracking outdoor runs and cycling workouts and is water-resistant to 50 meters making it perfect for swimmers.
You'll get the notifications you want from your iPhone right on your wrist, and can respond using your voice or Tapback, and can even make and receive calls with its built-in mic and speaker if you want to get all Dick Tracy. The bands can be changed out for any of Apple's own as well as a bunch of third-party options to mix it up each day.
The Apple Watch Series 3 makes a great pickup for those new to Apple Watch or a gift for an iPhone user in your life. For those upgrading from a previous-gen Apple Watch and seeking the latest and greatest, the Series 5 that hit the market in September is the most advanced model.
It has an edge-to-edge display with always-on functionality, the ability to perform an ECG, plus other upgrades like a built-in compass, boosted 32GB storage, and an improved S5 processor. Check out our list of the best Apple Watch deals for savings on it and other models.
