At the Sept. 10 press event, Apple unveiled its next-generation Apple Watch. Though very similar to last year's model, the Apple Watch Series 5 does have some new goodies packed inside. Available in titanium and ceramic

This year's models are available in ceramic and titanium (for the first time). The latter comes in natural titanium and space black. Apple Watch Series 5 is also available in white ceramic for the first time since the Apple Watch Series 3 was announced in 2017. Classic styles like the stainless steel case in gold, silver, and space black remain, while the aluminum case in silver, gold, and space gray are now made from 100 percent recycled 7000 series aluminum. Always-On display Yes, the Apple Watch Series 5 offers an always-on display for the first time. The feature doesn't affect battery life, however. You'll still get up to 18 hours of battery life per day. Several advanced technologies work together to deliver this new feature, including the industry's only low-temperature polysilicon and oxide display (LTPO), ultra-low power display driver, efficient power management integrated circuit and new ambient light sensor. New compass

Updated location features on Apple Watch Series 5 provide customers with new navigation tools to use throughout the day. The new built-in compass and updated Maps app allow you to see which way you're facing. With Apple Watch Series 5, you can use the new Compass app to see the heading, incline, latitude, longitude, and current elevation. You can also add one of three Compass complications to their watch face to see direction at a glance. International emergency calling If you get a cellular Apple Watch Series 5 model, you also can complete international calls to emergency services, regardless of whether a mobile plan has been activated. International emergency calling also works with fall detection, if enabled, to automatically place an emergency call if Apple Watch senses you have taken a hard fall and remains motionless for about a minute. Same sizes Series 5 comes in 40mm and 44mm like the 2018 model. The case of the Apple Watch Series 5 measures 39.9mm wide for the smaller model and 45.2mm wide for the larger model. For comparison, the Series 3 Apple Watch measures 33.3mm wide and 35.9 wide. What colors for the Apple Watch Series 5? Series 5 will be available in the following varieties: Stainless steel gold, silver, and space black

Aluminum in silver, gold, and space gray, now made with 100 percent recycled 7000 series aluminum

White cellular

New Nike and Hermes models How much do I have to steal from my piggy bank for one of these You can get the Apple Watch GPS Series 5 starting at $399. The Apple Watch GPS + Cellular Series 5 starts at $499. Series 3 remains and now starts at just $199. When, where, how (do I get one)?

You can preorder the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS and GPS + Cellular beginning today, Sept. 10. Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) is available to order today from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 20 in the US, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and 38 other countries and regions. Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) is available to order today from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 20 in the US, Puerto Rico and 20 other countries and regions. For carrier availability, visit apple.com/watch/cellular. Apple Watch Nike is available to order today from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, October 4 in the US, Puerto Rico and more than 51 other countries and regions. For more information, visit apple.com/apple-watch-nike or nike.com/applewatch. Apple Watch Hermès is available to order today from apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning Friday, September 20 in the US and more than 14 other countries and regions. For more information, visit apple.com/apple-watch-hermes or hermes.com/applewatchhermes. Any questions? We're updating this FAQ as the news comes in, so keep it bookmarked and come back often for more information. Do you have any questions about Apple Watch Series 5 that we haven't answered yet? Put them in the comments, and we'll find out for you.