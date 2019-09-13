When Apple announced the new Apple Watch Series 5, it incorrectly listed the weight of the available models with the weight of the Series 4. But upon updating the specs, it confirmed that the titanium option is 13% lighter than the stainless steel option.

First spotted by MacRumors, the Series 5 titanium models weigh 35.1 and 41.7 grams respectively for the 40mm and 44mm sizes. That's a fraction lighter than the 40.6 and 47.8 grams the stainless steel model weighs. The 13% difference is not huge, but it might sway you in selecting a particular model if you prefer a lighter watch.

The aluminum and new ceramic models weigh the least out of the bunch. The aluminum casing comes in at 30.8 and 41.7 grams for the 40mm and 44mm sizes (which is the same as the Series 4) while the ceramic casing comes in at 39.7 and 46.7 grams.

Oddly enough, as MacRumors points out, it weighs less than the ceramic models for the Apple Watch Series 3 even though the Series 5 comes with a bigger display. It seems Apple shaved off weight from some other component.

Apple opened pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 5 today. Deliveries and in-store availability will start Friday, September 20.

