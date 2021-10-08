The most screen you can get Apple Watch 45mm The small one Apple Watch 41mm The 45mm Apple Watch is larger than last year's model replacing the 44mm versions on the Apple Watch Series 6. The new design allows the Apple Watch Series 7 to have the biggest screen ever in an Apple Watch, which means that the big screen is much more noticeable in the 45mm case size. From $429 Apple Pros Larger screen and more real estate on your wrist Cons More expensive

When it comes to deciding between the 41mm and 45mm, remember that the best Apple Watch is the one in your price range, and that fits you well. There is no difference in features or functionality on the Apple Watch Series 7 between the two sizes.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm vs. 45mm: Comparison

Unlike traditional watches, which measure case size horizontally, Apple measures the Apple Watch Series 7 (and all other Apple Watch models) vertically. So, that means the smaller of the two Apple Watch sizes has a height of 41mm; the larger, 45mm. Both models come with 20% more screen area and 40% thinner bezels when compared to their Apple Watch Series 6 counterparts.

41mm 45mm Display area 904 sq mm 1143 sq mm Display size 352 x 430 pixels 396 x 484 pixels pixels Minimum weight 32.0 grams 38.8 grams Maximum weight 42.3 grams 51.5 grams Entry-level GPS $399 $429 Entry-level Cellular $499 $529

If you're used to wearing regular round watches, comparing the more rectangular design Apple Watch Series 7 may be hard to eyeball; however, Apple Watch models in the past have never felt too bulky to most people. Below, there's a visual representation so you get a better idea of what the difference may look like in practice.

There are plenty of watches that far exceed the Apple Watch in size — even something as big as the 45mm model. So, even if you think you want to go with the smaller 41mm version, take the time to consider both sizes. Neither is enormous, but smaller wrists will likely find the 41mm a tad more comfortable.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm vs. 45mm: Feel the weight

Remember that the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in three different finishes — aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. Each metal has a different weight, with aluminum being the lightest and stainless steel being the heaviest finish. That leaves titanium usually in between the two.

41mm Apple Watch Series 7 weight:

32.0 grams for aluminum finish

42.3 grams for stainless steel finish

37.0 grams for titanium finish

45mm Apple Watch Series 7 weight:

38.8.0 grams for aluminum finish

51.5 grams for stainless steel finish

45.1 grams for titanium finish

We are talking in grams here, but on a device so small, you definitely notice the difference in weight on your wrist depending on which Apple Watch Series 7 you choose. The 45mm Apple Watch will be heavier across the board, with the stainless steel version being 9.2 grams heavier than the 41mm size.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm vs. 45mm: Band together

Since Apple only offers some bands in some sizes, if you have your heart set on a specific band, you may have to be willing to go with the size that matches it.

41mm-specific bands:

Modern Buckle

Hermès Attelage Double Tour

45mm-specific bands:

Silver link bracelet

Space black bracelet

Hermès Attelage Single Tour

Hermès Single Tour Deployment Buckle

That said, you can get third-party bands that look like the real thing of almost any band you want, so it doesn't truly matter if you're looking for the best Apple Watch bands.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm vs. 45mm: Which should you buy?

If you want the largest screen available on an Apple Watch and having a watch that's a little heavier (regardless of which metal you choose to get) isn't a big deal to you, then the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is a perfect choice.

If you want to cut down on the bulk, have a smaller wrist, or want to save a little bit of money, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is the option for you. Remember, it has all the same features as its big brother; it just comes in a slightly small package.

If you are still undecided, try them both on to see how they feel and look on your wrist. You can then make the decision that works best for you.

