The 45mm Apple Watch is larger than last year's model replacing the 44mm versions on the Apple Watch Series 6. The new design allows the Apple Watch Series 7 to have the biggest screen ever in an Apple Watch, which means that the big screen is much more noticeable in the 45mm case size.
Pros
- Larger screen and more real estate on your wrist
Cons
- More expensive
- Might be too big for some
The 41mm Apple Watch is just a tad bigger than the 40mm from last year. The benefit of the smaller case size is that smaller wrists may find it more comfortable. Even though the screen isn't quite as large as the 45mm, it still has a larger screen than the Apple Watch Series 6.
Pros
- Less expensive
- Better fit on smaller wrists
Cons
- Smaller display
When it comes to deciding between the 41mm and 45mm, remember that the best Apple Watch is the one in your price range, and that fits you well. There is no difference in features or functionality on the Apple Watch Series 7 between the two sizes.
Apple Watch Series 7 41mm vs. 45mm: Comparison
Unlike traditional watches, which measure case size horizontally, Apple measures the Apple Watch Series 7 (and all other Apple Watch models) vertically. So, that means the smaller of the two Apple Watch sizes has a height of 41mm; the larger, 45mm. Both models come with 20% more screen area and 40% thinner bezels when compared to their Apple Watch Series 6 counterparts.
|41mm
|45mm
|Display area
|904 sq mm
|1143 sq mm
|Display size
|352 x 430 pixels
|396 x 484 pixels pixels
|Minimum weight
|32.0 grams
|38.8 grams
|Maximum weight
|42.3 grams
|51.5 grams
|Entry-level GPS
|$399
|$429
|Entry-level Cellular
|$499
|$529
If you're used to wearing regular round watches, comparing the more rectangular design Apple Watch Series 7 may be hard to eyeball; however, Apple Watch models in the past have never felt too bulky to most people. Below, there's a visual representation so you get a better idea of what the difference may look like in practice.
There are plenty of watches that far exceed the Apple Watch in size — even something as big as the 45mm model. So, even if you think you want to go with the smaller 41mm version, take the time to consider both sizes. Neither is enormous, but smaller wrists will likely find the 41mm a tad more comfortable.
Apple Watch Series 7 41mm vs. 45mm: Feel the weight
Remember that the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in three different finishes — aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium. Each metal has a different weight, with aluminum being the lightest and stainless steel being the heaviest finish. That leaves titanium usually in between the two.
41mm Apple Watch Series 7 weight:
- 32.0 grams for aluminum finish
- 42.3 grams for stainless steel finish
- 37.0 grams for titanium finish
45mm Apple Watch Series 7 weight:
- 38.8.0 grams for aluminum finish
- 51.5 grams for stainless steel finish
- 45.1 grams for titanium finish
We are talking in grams here, but on a device so small, you definitely notice the difference in weight on your wrist depending on which Apple Watch Series 7 you choose. The 45mm Apple Watch will be heavier across the board, with the stainless steel version being 9.2 grams heavier than the 41mm size.
Apple Watch Series 7 41mm vs. 45mm: Band together
Since Apple only offers some bands in some sizes, if you have your heart set on a specific band, you may have to be willing to go with the size that matches it.
41mm-specific bands:
- Modern Buckle
- Hermès Attelage Double Tour
45mm-specific bands:
- Silver link bracelet
- Space black bracelet
- Hermès Attelage Single Tour
- Hermès Single Tour Deployment Buckle
That said, you can get third-party bands that look like the real thing of almost any band you want, so it doesn't truly matter if you're looking for the best Apple Watch bands.
Apple Watch Series 7 41mm vs. 45mm: Which should you buy?
If you want the largest screen available on an Apple Watch and having a watch that's a little heavier (regardless of which metal you choose to get) isn't a big deal to you, then the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is a perfect choice.
If you want to cut down on the bulk, have a smaller wrist, or want to save a little bit of money, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 is the option for you. Remember, it has all the same features as its big brother; it just comes in a slightly small package.
If you are still undecided, try them both on to see how they feel and look on your wrist. You can then make the decision that works best for you.
The biggest Apple Watch yet
Apple Watch Series 7 45mm
Look at that screen
If you love big screens, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 will give you the largest screen that's ever been on an Apple Watch.
Small fry
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)
Smaller, but still impressive
If you have a small wrist and want the Apple Watch to look comfortable on it, you should consider this Apple Watch. The good news is the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 still has a larger screen than previous models.
