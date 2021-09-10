What you need to know
- Apple is expected to unveil its new Apple Watch Series 7 next week.
- A new report says that bigger health upgrades might be reserved until next year.
- Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple is going to add new health management functions including temperature monitoring.
A new report ahead of the Apple Watch Series 7 unveiling, expected for next week, states that next year's model might be a much bigger upgrade, echoing previous reports.
In a note seen by iMore, prolific insider Ming-Chi Kuo states that Apple Watch Series 8 will feature new health management functions including temperature measurement, a potentially huge step forward for Apple Watch's health functionality.
We've now heard multiple reports regarding this future upgrade, from the start of September:
A new report says that beyond the rumored Apple Watch Series 7, the company is planning major health tracking upgrades for an Apple Watch of the future.
A new WSJ report states:
Apple Inc. is working on new health-related features for its smartwatch, including a tool to tell users when their blood pressure is increasing and a thermometer to help with fertility planning, according to people familiar with the plans and internal company documents.
Bloomberg also reported this back in June.
Next week Apple is expected to unveil its biggest-ever upgrade to Apple Watch in the form of a brand new distinctive design that will look a lot like the iPhone 12 with its squarer edges. Apple is also expected to unveil AirPods 3 and the new iPhone 13, which is shaping up to the be the best iPhone ever.
In his note Kuo also reports that the Apple Watch Series 7 is back on track after a production scare that could have seen the device delayed.
Apple Watch Series 7 back on track for September launch, says Kuo
A new report from supply chain insider Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple has solved an issue with Apple Watch production and that the device is back on schedule for a September launch.
