What you need to know Strategy Analytics reports that Apple sold 6.8 million smartwatches in Q3 2019.

That's 51% more than last year, where Apple sold 4.5 million.

Apple continues to dominate the smartwatch market, holding a 48% share.

Market research from Strategy Analytics reports that Apple sold 6.8 million smartwatches in the third quarter of 2019. If correct, that would mean that Apple Watch shipments are up 51% compared to this time last year. According to the report, the global smartwatch market as a whole grew considerably, with shipments reaching 14 million units, up 42% YoY. With regards to Apple the report states:

Apple shipped 6.8 million smartwatches worldwide in Q3 2019, rising an above-average 51 percent from 4.5 million in Q3 2018. Apple Watch remains a long way ahead of the chasing pack and its global smartwatch market share has grown from 45 percent to 48 percent in the past year. Apple Watch continues to fend off strong competition from hungry rivals like Fitbit and Samsung. Apple Watch owns half the worldwide smartwatch market and remains the clear industry leader.