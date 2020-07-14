What you need to know
- An Apple Watch Series 4 wearer was alerted to a suspect heart rhythm.
- After visiting the ER atrial fibrillation was confirmed.
- They're now booked to see a cardiologist this week.
There have already been plenty of instances of Apple Watches saving the lives of people wearing them and there could be another to add to the growing list right here. Redditor Merrick63 yesterday shared details about their own experience of having an Apple Watch Series 4 warn of a potential heart condition.
According to the post and accompanying photo, their Apple Watch warned that an irregular heart rhythm had been detected and that it was "suggestive of atrial fibrillation". Otherwise known as AFib, the condition is described by the Mayo Clinic as "an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase your risk of strokes, heart failure and other heart-related complications."
My series 4 watch helped me discover that I may have a congenital heart condition. ER confirmed AFIB and I will be seeing a cardiologist later this week. I don't know if I would've noticed otherwise...
The poster says that no issues were found following a blood test but that they have been placed on medication as a precaution. Hopefully, this will turn out to be nothing once a cardiologist has investigated!
They tested my blood and said everything looks normal. It's also been roughly 48 hours and it hasn't gone away.
Apple added support for AFib notifications in Apple Watch Series 1 and all later models also support it. If you receive a message regarding your heart rhythm it's vital you speak with a medical professional as soon as possible.
