The titanium and stainless steel versions of Apple Watch are nearly identical in every way. They both come in 40mm or 44mm sizes, and they are both made of harder metal than the aluminum Apple Watch. The differences are minor but might make all the difference in what you decide to buy.

Apple Watch stainless steel vs titanium: What are the differences?

For Apple Watch stainless steel vs titanium, the case materials are so identical that there's no reason for me to lay the details out in a pretty little table, but I'm going to anyway, just to show you how similar they both are.

Titanium Apple Watch Stainless steel Apple Watch Starting price $799 $699 Weight 35.1g (40mm)

41.7g (44m) 39.8g (40mm)

47.8g (44m) Screen material Sapphire crystal Sapphire crystal Back material Sapphire crystal and ceramic Sapphire crystal and ceramic GPS-only No No Finish Brushed Polished Colors Silver

Space black Silver

Space black

Gold

Apple Watch stainless steel vs titanium: Brushed vs. polished

One of the most significant deciding factors for most people will be whether to get the brushed metal look of the titanium Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch Series 6 case or the polished look of the stainless steel Apple Watch. There are a couple of things to consider.

Do you worry about minor scuffs and scratches? If so, the brushed titanium hides micro-abrasions better. The high shine of stainless steel tends to reveal the slightest of scratches, slightly dulling the look over time. Do you want your Apple Watch to look as much like a piece of fine jewelry as possible? The polished stainless steel is more akin to the kind of luxury accessories you'll find at your local jewelers.

One last thing to consider is whether showing off the newest Apple device matters to you. If you're sporting the brushed titanium Apple Watch, everyone will know you're wearing the lasted model.

Apple Watch stainless steel vs titanium: Gold or not

Gold is hugely popular for Apple products, and in some cases, a rarity. The Apple Watch Series 6 is an example of that. You can get it in gold if you choose the aluminum or stainless steel models, but the titanium Apple Watch doesn't come in gold. If you're representing gold across all your Apple devices and don't want to break up the matched set, the stainless steel model is more your style.

Apple Watch stainless steel vs titanium: Hermés or go home

For those high-fashion fanatics, there's only one option. You can't get the Hermés Apple Watch (with the special watch face) in anything but stainless steel. Of course, if you don't care whether you have the official Hermés watch face, you can just buy a Hermés band to go with the Titanium Apple Watch.

Of course, there are plenty of beautiful third-party styles that you might think are the best Apple Watch bands anyway. So, you shouldn't worry too much about buying an Hermés Apple Watch.

Apple Watch stainless steel vs titanium: Price differential

The starting price of the stainless steel Apple Watch is $100 lower than the starting price of the titanium model, so if $100 more is a deal-breaker for you, don't get the titanium Apple Watch.

That being said, the only stainless steel Apple Watches that costs $699 are the ones that come with either the Sport Band or the Sport Loop, so if you're planning on getting a leather band or Milanese Loop (or Hermés brand), you're upping the cost anyway.

Apple Watch stainless steel vs titanium: Bottom line

Your decision to go with titanium comes down to these decisions. Do you want brushed or polished metal? Do you want it in gold? Do you want a Hermés watch face? Does $100 make a difference in your decision?

