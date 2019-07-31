Tragedy nearly struck a mother of three in Australia after she suffered a seizure while home alone. But the Apple Watch's fall detection and emergency SOS features sprung into action to help save her life.

According to News Corp Australia, Kate Donald, who suffers from epilepsy, was feeling unwell one afternoon when a seizure suddenly struck. Nobody was home with Kate at the time, but thanks to the Apple Watch, her husband and emergency services were alerted that something had happened.

Thanks to the combination of an accelerometer and gyroscope, the Apple Watch Series 4 is capable of detecting when a user has fallen. Apple explains how its fall detection works: