Tuesday's iPhone event is close approaching, and if you are an Apple enthusiast, you might be wondering what options you have to watch the keynote. While most of us will tune into a livestream to watch Tim Cook and team take the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater to unveil this year's updates to the iPhone and Apple Watch, there is a lesser known but potentially more exciting option if you live in select areas.

Reported by 9to5Mac, if you live in select cities, you can join other Apple fans and watch Tuesday's keynote at your local Apple Store. Livestreaming keynotes at the Apple Store is becoming something of a tradition at the stores that have the technology and capacity to handle a small audience. So far, the stores that feature the events tend to be those with the iconic video walls and forum seating, a setup that is commonly used to run Today at Apple sessions. For this year's iPhone event, there are reportedly 508 stores that will be featuring the live stream.

If you'd like to see if your local Apple Store is livestreaming Tuesday's event, head over to the Today at Apple - Apple Special Event page, or check the sessions calendar on the Apple Store iOS app, to find participating locations closest to you. Registration for the steaming event is recommended, but not required, as long as you are able to find a seat in the store.

Apple's Special Event kicks off on Tuesday, September 10th at 10:00 AM PDT.

