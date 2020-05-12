What you need to know
- Apple may use the iPhone 11 Pro to shoot parts of WWDC.
- Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that some of WWDC will use the iPhone.
- Other parts, like the keynote, will most likely still use more substantial equipment.
Yesterday, it was reported that American Idol would be using a camera rig centered around the iPhone 11 Pro to shoot the rest of the episodes for its season.
"We know that people are relying on their favorite shows while staying at home, and we are happy to be a part of that process with the team at American Idol. iPhone offers a unique solution to deliver broadcast-quality video, in the palm of your hand, while keeping production staff and on-air talent safe and in their homes."
According to the report, contestants were sent an at-home studio that included a ring light, tripod, and three iPhone 11 Pros. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple will be using a similar setup to host parts of its virtual Worldwide Developer Conference.
In response to the story about American Idol using the iPhone to finish the rest of its season, Gurman tweeted out "now you know how (parts of) WWDC is going to look".
Now you know how (parts of) WWDC is going to look https://t.co/DHBtliORnE— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 12, 2020
While Apple may use the iPhone 11 Pro and some camera accessories to create its developer sessions, it most likely will still use more substantial equipment to shoot other parts of the conference, such as the keynote presentation.
Apple's virtual WWDC is set to kick off on June 22nd and will be free to attend for all developers worldwide. The keynote, in which Apple's leadership team unveils the new versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS, will most likely fall on the first day, as the keynote is normally the kick-off event for the conference.
