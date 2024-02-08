Apple collaborates with University of California to release MGIE, an AI model that can edit images

For nearly 35 years, Adobe Photoshop’s suite of digital tools has provided photographers and creatives with the power to radically transform images, using methods and techniques that up until the 1990s was simply impossible to do. In one session, a photographer could use Photoshop to crop the composition, change the overall contrast, adjust colors, tweak the exposure, add digital filters, and on and on and on, often within just a few minutes of opening the image in Photoshop.

The image-editing software has been so powerful that not only has it changed how photographers and creatives think about photography, but the word “Photoshop” itself became a verb: It means to digitally alter or edit an image, “especially in a way that distorts reality (as for deliberately deceptive purposes),” according to Merriam-Websters.

But one wonders: As artificial intelligence creeps into more and more software, hardware, and computer systems, are we really only at the beginning of what digital image-editing software can do?

With MGIE, you'll be able to tell the AI model to perform specific edits, and the AI model will carry out those tasks

It’s too soon to tell, but earlier this week, Apple announced that its researchers had collaborated with researchers at University of California, Santa Barbara, to release a new, open-source AI model, called “MGIE.” According to VentureBeat, the new AI model can “edit images based on natural language instructions.”

So we might very well be entering the next phase of image editing software.

MGIE stands for “MLLM-Guided Image Editing,” and it “leverages multimodal large language models (MLLMs) to interpret user commands and perform pixel-level manipulations. The model can handle various editing aspects, such as Photoshop-style modification, global photo optimization, and local editing.”

VentureBeat also said MGIE can handle “a wide range of editing scenarios, from simple color adjustments to complex object manipulations.” It can also carry out global and local edits, depending on the user’s preference.

The researchers presented their work in a paper, which was accepted at this year's International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR) 2024.