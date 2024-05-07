Forget the new iPad Air, the 10th-gen iPad just got a huge price cut and now costs what it should have all along

Apple's 'Let Loose' event is done and dusted and while the new M4 iPad Pro and updated M2 iPad Air are undoubtedly the stars of the show, there was plenty else to take in. Apple showed off the new Apple Pencil Pro and a revamped Magic Keyboard, but perhaps the most notable news for those who are shopping at the other end of Apple's tablet lineup is that the iPad just got a whole lot cheaper.

As part of the event, Apple confirmed that the 2022 iPad will see its price slashed from the original $449 asking price down to just $349. As part of the change Apple has discontinued the previous-gen iPad entirely — it sold for $329 before today.

This means that buyers of the latest iPad will get a 64GB model for $349 while the 256GB model is an option at $499 for those who need extra space.

Cheaper is better

The reduction in price is a big deal for those who want to get an iPad without paying for the bells and whistles that come with an iPad Air or iPad Pro. The 10th-gen model is much more modern than the outgoing 9th-gen version thanks to the removal of the Home button, too. It's just a better tablet with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip.

Those who want to get a better, more capable tablet will of course want to look to the new iPad Air with its 11-inch size and speedy M2 chip, but its $599 starting price is notably more expensive. Alternatively, the bigger 13-inch model sells for $799 which is much cheaper than the $1,299 needed to get into the iPad Pro of the same size.

We're covering the Apple iPad event as it happens. Follow the Let Loose event LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the new OLED iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the new Apple Pencil.

More from iMore