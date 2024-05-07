Apple's $100 Nano-texture glass for the new iPad Pro is actually $700, here's why

Oh wow, the new iPad Pro is getting some features from the Pro Display XDR — at a price, of course.

Today, Apple hosted its "Let Loose" iPad event and announced the next-generation iPad Pro and iPad Air as well as its new Apple Pencil Pro and next-gen Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air and iPad Pro. The company also revealed some notable software updates to Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to the big news for the iPad Pro being that the next-generation model packs the first OLED display to ever come to an iPad, the company also announced that the new model would also support a Nano-texture display. Apple says "For pro users working in high-end, color-managed workflows or challenging lighting conditions, a new nano-texture glass option comes to iPad Pro for the first time."

The company explains that "Nano-texture glass is precisely etched at a nanometer scale, maintaining image quality and contrast while scattering ambient light for reduced glare." This means that the new iPad Pro, between the brighter OLED display and a Nano-texture glass, is going to be likely impressive to work on in any lighting condition — even if you're dealing with some sunlight.

That Nano-texture display is going to cost you

While Nano-texture is coming to the iPad Pro from the Pro Display XDR for the first time, it's not going to be available for every model configuration. Apple says that the glass option will only be available for the 1TB and 2TB storage configurations. This means that, if you buy an iPad Pro with 256GB or 512GB of storage, you won't have the option to choose the Nano-texture glass.

Apple also announced that — like the Pro Display XDR — opting for the Nano-texture glass on the iPad Pro will come with an additional cost. According to the company, those who choose Nano-texture glass will have to fork out another $100 to get that particular glass option on their new iPad Pro.

(Image credit: Apple)

So, if you want a Nano-Texture display on your new 11-inch iPad Pro, for example, you'd have to jump from the $999 base model all of the way to the $1,599 1TB model — then add the $100 for the glass option, bringing your grand total to $1,699 and a whopping $700 price increase.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is $700 worth it for the Nano-texture glass if storage isn't a big deal for you? There's no way, but those purchasing this option will likely need the additional storage anyway — at least, that's likely what Apple is betting on.

We're covering the Apple iPad event as it happens. Follow the Let Loose event LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the new OLED iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the new Apple Pencil.