Taking photos on an iPad is so uncool Apple removed one of the iPad Pro's cameras

Apple's "Let Loose" event introduced a gorgeous new iPad Pro model, but it actually lacks some features from the M2 version.

While the new model packs the new M4 chip and can use the Apple Pencil Pro, and the latest Magic Keyboard, Apple's product comparison page shows it's lost some tech along the way.

According to the listing, the cellular versions of the iPad Pro in both 11 and 13-inch lack mmWave 5G compatibility, and are therefore limited to sub-6GHz 5G bands. That's not a dealbreaker considering the mmWave 5G connectivity was only ever offered in the US market, but its absence is certainly curious.

Both the iPad Pro and iPad Air models announced today are eSim-only, too, so there's no slot for a physical SIM card.

(Image credit: Future)

iPad Pro scraps Ultra-Wide camera

Perhaps the bigger omission is the removal of the Ultra-Wide camera from the iPad Pro. Given the company made a big deal about how slim and light the new iPad Pro is, there's every chance it was removed to help make the camera bump less obvious.

Others will likely point to how few people likely use the camera to take pictures, and Apple tends to talk about the iPad Pro's camera in terms of AR experiences rather than anything to do with photography.

Still, given it's been around for the last few iPad Pro models, it's interesting that Apple would remove it and keep the Wide camera.

