The Apple Pencil Pro won't work with your old iPad, here's why

Apple's "Let Loose" event did a great job of tidying up the iPad lineup, removing the ninth-generation model, dropping the price of the tenth-generation one, and adding fresh new iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

It also introduced a new Apple Pencil model, the Apple Pencil Pro, but as with the new Magic Keyboard, it's not backwards compatible with older devices in the tablet lineup.

That's according to Apple's store page for the $129/£129 Apple Pencil Pro, which lists compatible iPad models as the latest iPad Air with M2 and the latest M4 iPad Pros.

According to Apple, this is due to a change in the pairing and charging process.

What's new with the Apple Pencil Pro?

The new model means that Apple is now selling four different versions of Apple Pencil, between the original, the second generation one, the USB-C one, and the Apple Pencil Pro.

In a way, making this just for the latest models does help clear up some confusion, but what can it do?

As was reported last month, the new Apple Pencil Pro offers haptic feedback that pairs with a new "squeeze" gesture that allows a user to change tools with a handy shortcut menu. The Pencil Pro can also roll, using a gyroscope, for more precise control, and it still has hover, which was previously a feature exclusive to the M2 iPad Pro.

