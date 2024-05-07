Tim Cook was wearing 'Made on iPad' Nike shoes for the 'Let Loose' event
Tim gives us some brand synergy.
Apple's "Let Loose" event showcased the new M4 chip, the new iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets, and even found time for a new Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, and updates to Final Cut and Logic Pro. But the company trotted out one item that you won't be able to buy from the Apple Store.
Tim Cook opened and closed out the event, and while you may not have spotted them, his shoes were pretty special today. That's because they're a custom pair of Nike Air Max 1 '86s with one-of-a-kind iPad detailing on the tag and the body.
As spotted by Hypebeast, the shoes are off-white, and have a pen-like "made on iPad" signature on the tongue.
Tim Cook's shoes look slick
There's also a nice rainbow 'shading' around the Swoosh, while the rainbow specks continue throughout.
Given Cook is a board member at Nike, it's a nice bit of brand synergy, but you won't be able to buy a pair as they're a one-off.
Who knows, though? Perhaps Tim Apple's killer kicks will be a collector's item that sell for big money in a few years, not unlike Steve Jobs' signed business card, which hit $180k earlier this year.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech.