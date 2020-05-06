What you need to know
- You can now buy some wheels to go with your Mac Pro.
- Costing $699 we expected something out of the ordinary.
- This unboxing shows Apple didn't play any games with the packaging experience.
Apple's $699 Mac Pro wheels are incredibly costly and most Mac Pro owners aren't going to buy them. But one YouTuber did the buying so we wouldn't need to, and the unboxing experience is just as crazy as you probably expected from wheels that cost as much as an iPhone 11.
The video was put together for the Unbox Therapy channel and takes us through a very long seven minutes and 45 seconds of unboxing and then re-boxing the wheels. We don't get to see the wheels being installed, nor do we see them once they've been installed. But we do get to see that the unboxing experience would be right at home if there was an iPhone in there. But instead, there are four wheels. Expensive wheels. That don't lock in place.
Check it out if you want to see how Apple will ship out its wheels. It's surprisingly mesmerizing to watch, too.
Also, am I the only one that sees the icon for the Command key in the way the wheels are laid out in the box?
