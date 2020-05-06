Apple's $699 Mac Pro wheels are incredibly costly and most Mac Pro owners aren't going to buy them. But one YouTuber did the buying so we wouldn't need to, and the unboxing experience is just as crazy as you probably expected from wheels that cost as much as an iPhone 11.

The video was put together for the Unbox Therapy channel and takes us through a very long seven minutes and 45 seconds of unboxing and then re-boxing the wheels. We don't get to see the wheels being installed, nor do we see them once they've been installed. But we do get to see that the unboxing experience would be right at home if there was an iPhone in there. But instead, there are four wheels. Expensive wheels. That don't lock in place.