Reported by Digital Trends, Apple has designed a physical award to honor the Best Apps of 2020 and, according to the company, it is the most exclusive product Apple has ever created.

The award takes the shape of a real-world App Store icon and is built out of the same aluminum alloy found in the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. The object is limited to a run of 15 units for the developers it honors as well as a handful for Apple itself.

Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow and head of the App Store, says that it is the first time that the company has ever created a physical award for being part of the Best Apps of the App Store.